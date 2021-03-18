Joanne Dixson, 86, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
A daughter of Merle E. and Mildred Cravener Barry, she was born Oct. 14, 1934.
Joanne was a lifelong resident of Indiana and a 1952 graduate of Indiana Area High School. She was employed for more than 40 years by Indiana Regional Medical Center and retired in 1996.
Joanne was an avid reader and enjoyed music, dance and theater. She was also a member of several local card clubs. She and her husband, Clarence, enjoyed traveling and upon retirement purchased a motor home and traveled to the 48 contiguous states. Joanne also traveled with her husband as he competed in many local, state and national horseshoe-pitching competitions.
She devoted her life unselfishly to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, actively following and supporting all activities they chose to pursue.
Joanne will always be remembered for her unconditional love, camaraderie and generosity.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Clarence Dixson, of Indiana; three children: Debra Bothel and significant other Neil Hodge, of Cleveland; Rhonda Warren and husband Edward, of Home; Suzanne Porreca and husband Wayne, of Leesburg, Va.; a special friend/sister-in-law, Carol Baker Barry; six grandchildren: Shannon Bothel Dishong, Ken Warren, Christopher Warren, Megan Buggy White, Ashley Warren Ackerson and Matthew Porreca; four great-grandchildren: Maren and Madeline Warren, and Landen and Lennon Ackerson; and numerous loving nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Dixson, and four siblings: Robert Barry, William Barry, Kenneth Barry and Connie Barry Cameron.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana, where a funeral service by Tom Spiker will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Due to health concerns, all CDC guidelines will be followed.
To view the online obituary, sign the register book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.