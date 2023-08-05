Joanne Gretchen (Wilburn) Crytzer, 82, of Smicksburg, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She passed into Heaven while at home in the presence of her family.
Joanne was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Hawthorn, Clarion County, to Malvin J. and Bertha L. (Keller) Martz. She lived her teenage years with her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen O. and Charles S. Kirkpatrick, in their home along 839, Dayton.
Joanne was raised since birth in the Jehovah Witness Christian faith by her mother.
Following her graduation from Dayton High School in 1959, Joanne first worked as an administrative assistant with the Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg. After a short period, she passed the United States Government Civil Service exam and subsequently accepted a civilian position with the Department of the Air Force Aerospace programs at the Pentagon, where she worked for eight years. In 1968, Joanne took a career transfer from the Pentagon to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., where she served as a secretary/stenographer for the director of the Training Division before finally retiring on Dec. 31, 1987.
Joanne loved to paint. She painted landscape scenes and animals, especially kitty cats. Since moving back to her hometown area, Joanne adopted generations of stray cats starting with “Bubba Lou” in 1989 and ending with her beloved “Jada” in 2022. She also loved flowers. The numerous flower beds surrounding her home is a testament to that.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Crytzer, of Smicksburg; one daughter, Mischelle A. Wilburn, of Ocala, Fla.; one son, Michael A. Wilburn and his wife, Liesa, of Lake Anna, Va.; three stepdaughters, Julie E. (David) Matthews, of Midlothian, Va.; Cathleen E. (Russell) Pleasants, of Henrico, Va.; and Susan L. (Joseph) Marchant, of Manassas, Va.; one granddaughter, Kenessa R. Campbell, of Cleveland; four step-grandchildren, Jessie R. (Zack) Relford, of Mechanicsville, Va., and Adam, Brett and Shane Marchant, of Manassas, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Cooper, Travis Cooper and Kylie Rose Lee Gibson, all of Cleveland; and two brothers, Joseph E. (Kathleen) Martz, of Kittanning, and Raymond M. (Doris) Martz, of Hawthorn.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by six brothers, Melvin, Franklin, Morris, Charles, Robert and an infant; and four sisters, Kathleen O. Kirkpatrick, Geraldine Silverman, Betty Jane Martz and Barbara K. Martz.
At Joanne’s request, services will be private.
Interment will be in Coolspring Cemetery, Jefferson County.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne’s name to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at al cornfuneralhome.com.
