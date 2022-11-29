Joanne Hileman, 71, of Homer City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Indiana.
She was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Montgomery, Ala., the daughter of Joseph David Busija, Sr.
Joanne was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. She had worked at Gorrell Industries as a glazer. She was a member of Woodmen of the World. She enjoyed crafting, camping, fishing and competing beagles in the field. She received a breeder owner and handler award from the American Kennel Club.
She is survived by her husband, William R. Hileman, of Homer City; mother, Margaret (Cummins) Busija, of Blairsville; daughters, Lisa Kline, of Indiana, and Melanie Bowser, of Clymer; grandchildren, Alyssa Shirley and Skyy Light; brothers, Richard Busija and wife Kim, Ronald Busija and Steven Busija and wife Karen, all of Blairsville; sister, Susan McAfoos, of Blairsville; nephews, Scott Busija and Steven Busija Jr.; and niece, Kristy Busija.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph David Busija Sr.; brother, Joseph David Busija Jr.; and brother-in-law, Ronald McAfoos.
In keeping with Joanne’s wishes, all services will be private.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.