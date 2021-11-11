JoAnne Louise (Leidy) Love, 89, formerly of Indiana and Delmont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Brookdale personal care home in Latrobe.
Born Feb. 17, 1932, in Roaring Spring and raised in Martinsburg, she was the daughter of Glenn and Ruth (Teeter) Leidy.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Love, in 2002. Her brothers, Robert Leidy and Richard Leidy and sister Sharon (Leidy) Long also predeceased her.
JoAnne is survived by her daughters, Susanne Zlogar and husband Albert, of Downingtown, and Amy DeCesare and husband James, of Delmont; her loving grandchildren, Christina Zlogar and her husband, Miles Wheeler, Albert Zlogar, Matthew DeCesare and Mark DeCesare; brothers, Ronald Leidy, of Williamsburg; William Leidy and wife Carol, of Williamsburg; and Gerald Leidy, of Martinsburg; and sister, Elinor Gerhart and husband Monroe, of New Castle, Del; sisters-in-law, Lucille Love, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Dora Elva Mohney, of Lake Zurich, Ill.; and Janet Love, of Sarver; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
JoAnne was a graduate of Indiana State Teachers College and a former music teacher. She was formerly a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana as well as Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church in Murrysville.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank through www.west morelandfoodbank.org. Online condolences can be given at www.BashNiedJobeFuneralHome.com.