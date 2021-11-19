Joanne L. Rowley

Joanne Lee Rowley, 92, of Ridge Crest Circle in Lewisburg, formerly of Indiana, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with family by her side. She was born on Oct. 12, 1929, in Bulger, to Mathilda Vedel Mauchline and Robert Mauchline Jr.
As a youth, Joanne was active in the youth group of The First Presbyterian Church of Ambridge and enjoyed several years as a 4-H member, a member of the Economy Township, Beaver County, Grange and as a Girl Scout attaining her Gold Award. Joanne was also a Girl Scout camp counselor and Brownie leader. She was a 1947 graduate of Ambridge Junior/Senior High School and was a member of the National Honor Society.
She attended Indiana State Teachers College (ISTC, now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) in Indiana, graduating in May 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She began her 30-year teaching career in Harmony Township, Beaver County, teaching fourth grade. She then taught at Horace Mann, East Pike and Ben Franklin elementary schools in Indiana in grades kindergarten through third.
While she loved teaching students of all ages, she enjoyed 24 years of teaching kindergarten the most. After starting families of their own, Joanne’s kindergarten students still living in Indiana requested that their children be in her kindergarten class.
Her former student teachers kept in close touch with her for many years after they began their own teaching careers. Joanne was an active member of Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, the international honorary sorority for women educators, serving in various positions including president from 1990-1992. She was a 69-year member of Sigma Kappa (formerly Pi Kappa Sigma) sorority since joining while attending ISTC.
In 1951, she was also inducted into the Beta Gamma chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the honorary educational sorority.
Joanne was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana since 1952.
She volunteered on many committees and served as a deacon, taught Sunday School and participated in many of the church’s activities for seniors including the Prayers and Squares quilting group.
Joanne married the love of her life, Doyle Rowley Jr., on Oct. 18, 1952, upon Doyle’s honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps and they were blessed with 64 years together.
She cared deeply about her husband, children and grandchildren, treasuring family time with them.
She very much enjoyed camping, reading and West Water Street neighborhood backyard picnics, outdoor neighborhood breakfasts and celebrating many neighborhood birthdays by making homemade ice cream.
Joanne and Doyle hosted many annual Homecoming gatherings for Joanne’s classmates and their friends who attended ISTC.
Joanne is survived by her two children: a daughter, Robin Miller and husband Dan, of Lewisburg, and a son, Robert Rowley and wife Karen, of New Cumberland.
She is also survived by three grandsons, Andrew (fiancé Julia Stein), Alexander Rowley and Brian Ciotti (wife Heidi); a brother, Roger Mauchline; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, for visitation prior the service beginning at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Hanna officiating. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on www.calvarychurchpa.com. A private commitment service will be held at Oakland Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701, for children’s books for the church library or to the Prayers and Squares group.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home
To view the online obituary, sign the guest register, or send condolences visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.