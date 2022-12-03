Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88, of Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 29, 1934, in McIntyre, the daughter of Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows.
Joanne was a member of CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville. She enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales and flea markets and enjoyed camping, especially at Yellow Creek campground. She was also a wonderful homemaker who made the very best pies ever.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard R. Cribbs, of Blairsville; children, Samuel “Kurtz” Williams, of Kansas; Rodney A. “Rick” Williams; Darla Jo Ferguson, of Blairsville; and Jeffery L. Williams; stepchildren, Jeffery R. Cribbs and wife Glenda, of Indiana; David A. Cribbs and wife Sandy, of Indianapolis; Perry F. Cribbs, of Blairsville; and Gregg L. Cribbs and wife Amy, of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hoak, of Apollo, and May L. Windows, of Homer City; and brothers, Thomas I. Windows, of Corning, N.Y., and Ronald M. Windows, of Canton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Baer and June V. Farina; and brothers, Gordon E. Windows, Richard S. Windows and William H. Windows.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday. Pastor Linda Corle will officiate.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Joanne’s name.