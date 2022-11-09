Joanne M. Sorrell, 95, of Indiana, died Nov. 3, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village after a brief illness.
She was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Upper Darby, daughter of J. Warren and Ruth Staples Millard. On June 10, 1949, in Washington, D.C., she married Richard A. Sorrell, who preceded her in death in 2010. She had lived in Indiana since 2011.
Mrs. Sorrell was a graduate of Upper Darby High School in Upper Darby and the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing, where she was a member of the last regiment of the U.S. Army Nurse Cadet Corp. She also attended Penn State University for her BSN. She was a registered nurse in Pennsylvania, Maryland and the District of Columbia. During her career, she worked as an obstetrical nurse, a visiting nurse and had a long tenure as a clinical pharmacology research nurse.
She was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish. In addition, she was a member of the Pennsylvania Hospital Alumni Association and Mensa International. She had also taken an active volunteer role with Meals on Wheels for many years in Coudersport.
She is survived by three sons, William A. Sorrell, of Pittsburgh; Thomas N. (Susan) Sorrell, of Sylvania, Ohio; and Robert D. (Diana) Sorrell, of Huntsville, Ala.; two daughters, Margaret S. (Daniel) Trueman, of Gastonia, N.C., and Patricia S. (Thaddeus) Pajak, of Indiana; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John W. Millard, of Tempe, Ariz.; a sister, Grace M. Gabrielson, of Ogden, Utah; and a half-brother, Robert M. Staples, of Houston, Texas.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Andrew’s Village for all their compassionate care of our mother. In addition, a special thank you to Drs. Heasley, Nettleton and Klain for their attentive care across the years.
A private service will be held at the convenience of family. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Brookland.
