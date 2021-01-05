Joanne M. Weigel, 67, of Armagh, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on March 14, 1953, in Bedford, a daughter of John E. and Evelyn M. (Law) Elliott.
On Dec. 6, 1981, in Bedford, she married Ronald L. Weigel, who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1984.
She is survived by a sister, Diana Superack and husband George, of Columbia, Tenn.; a brother, John Elliott, and wife Lynn, of Bedford; four nieces: Chali Roberts, Melanie Superack, Megan Cornell, and Jordan Elliott; five great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Leonard Burkett.
Joanne received her master’s degree from IUP. She retired from United School District after 28 years, and also worked at Law’s Jewelry in Johnstown. Joanne enjoyed singing with the Johnstown Symphony as well as many weddings throughout the years.
She loved her animals, Maizy and Willow, and she was an avid supporter of Laurel Highlands Kennel Association. She was blessed to have many friends who worked with her and continued to be close friends after her retirement. Joanne was well loved and adored by her students and was often invited back to attend their graduations, and kept in touch following graduation.
Funeral services will be private at the mausoleum at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown. Arrangements are by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home in Bedford.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joanne’s name to: Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or the American Diabetes Association.
