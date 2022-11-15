Joanne (Palilla) Adamsky, 80, of Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 15, 1942, in Rural Valley, she was the daughter of Joseph and Susan (Zoffuto) Palilla.
Joanne graduated from Indiana High School. In addition to raising her family, she worked for more than 23 years as a custodian at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She attended St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Joanne enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, which included entertaining and planning dinner parties. She dearly loved her family, and especially loved being a grandmother. She had a very big heart and often selflessly helped others. She also enjoyed oldies music. She was known to many of her family as “Purple,” a name given to her by one of her cousins because of her love for the color.
Joanne is survived by her son, Joseph J. Adamsky and his wife, Danielle, of Indiana. Her brother, Jack Palilla, of Pittsburgh, also survives her. Her grandchildren are Sydney and Tyler Adamsky and her nephews are J.T. Palilla and Jonathan Palilla.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Bernard Adamsky; and by her daughter, Susan Adamsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church with the Rev. Andrew Corriente as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Boystown.org.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.