Jodi Lynn Blatt, 51, of Cherry Tree, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Cherry Tree.
The daughter of Charlene Del (Crossland) Blatt Soltis, she was born Jan. 9, 1972, in Indiana.
Jodi loved being in the outdoors. One of her favorite pastimes was playing in a pool league. Most of all, Jodi dearly loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her fiancé, Michael C. Brothers; her two daughters: Michaela L. Brothers and fiancé John Wissinger and Abby Charlene Brothers; her two sisters: Katherine Williams and husband Bryan and Melissa Brown and husband Jeff; and her nieces and nephews.
Jodi was preceded in death by her mother; her two sisters, Lori Blatt and Cheryl “Sherry” Blatt; and her nephew, Steven Blatt.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
