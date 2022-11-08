Joe Charles Foor, 56, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Joe entered the world at Huntingdon Hospital on July 21, 1966, making the Foor family complete. After having two daughters, Jackie and Jan, Marilyn and Jack were blessed with a son. Joe’s family soon learned he was “Heaven’s very special child” when he was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Joe’s love for his family, and their love for him allowed Joe to achieve many things throughout his life.
Joe loved attending school and his sweet, friendly personality allowed him to make many friends during those years. He first attended a center in his hometown of Saxton. At that time, schools for children like Joe were not common, so his parents helped start a local school for children with special needs. Once the family moved to Indiana, he attended and completed a program through ARIN Intermediate Unit.
While in school, Joe participated in Special Olympics track and field events, earning many ribbons and medals over the years. Special Olympics also allowed him to compete in many bowling tournaments through adulthood at the local, district and even the state level. Each time he rolled a strike, he crossed his arms to make an “X” and always raised both arms in victory when his name was called during awards ceremonies. As an older adult, Joe continued his love of sports by participating in Miracle League baseball at Indiana’s YMCA. He loved hearing “Joe Five” called over the loudspeaker and always “ran” the bases to score a home run no matter where the ball was in the field.
Joe was a loyal part-time employee of McDonald’s for well over 25 years until his retirement. Thanks to the Teal family’s unending support and patience, Joe worked in the back loading fry baskets, wrapping pies and other tasks. Joe also worked part time at ICW Vocational Services in Indiana where his very favorite job was “small seals.” Joe loved everyone he worked with, wearing his McDonald’s uniform, carrying his lunch bucket to ICW, but especially getting his paychecks.
While it was Joe’s dream, it was not part of God’s plan for Joe to be a father. He was the best uncle ever to nephews Jason, J.T. and Joel. In his later years, Joe cared for his life-like dolls “Christopher” and “Samantha,” as if they were his children, by holding them many hours each day. Joe loved babies and always remembered the first and middle names of each and every baby he met.
Joe was many things: a “ladies man,” dancer, drummer and an avid Pittsburgh sports teams’ fan. He did not like to miss a Steeler or Pirate game and did a “spot-on” Bill Cowher impression that always brought a smile to all who watched him shake his chin back and forth. He collected sports memorabilia and loved to look at calendars, but Joe’s most prized possessions were his pet dogs and his pencil collection. Joe collected thousands of pencils over the years with many friends and family often returning from a vacation or trip with a new pencil for him.
Passavant Memorial Home on Walnut Street in Indiana saw to his care the last few years as Joe’s health began to decline. He was comfortable, safe and happy there with caretakers who came to be a second family to Joe. Jackie and Jan loved their brother more than words could say. They loved to tease him and if they didn’t, Joe would mention something to get the ball rolling. Jackie was instrumental in getting Joe all the services and supports he needed in recent years, while Jan spent many years in the special education field because of Joe’s influence.
Joe’s father and mother were his biggest fans, his life-long support system, and the loves of his life. They were three peas in a pod, going many places and doing many things together over the years. Joe missed his father, Jack, after he passed away unexpectedly in 2000; however, Joe continued to talk about his Dad and enjoyed hearing family stories over and over again. While her physical health in recent years left her unable to care for him at home, Joe’s mother provided him with a rare kind of love no pandemic or distance could lessen. She dedicated her entire life to Joe’s happiness and well-being.
So many people saw Joe’s strengths and abilities and made him the person he was — too many to list without forgetting someone. The family asks all who knew and loved Joe to pray for his family as they go on without him. They know he is in Heaven and in the arms of Jesus, but not having Joe in their lives will be painful for them.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Foor (Allender), his sisters, Jacalyn Thompson (Don), and Janice Foister, all of Indiana; brother-in-law, Tom Foister, of Home; nephews, Jason Stitt (Amanda), of Indiana, and their children, Kathryn and Jackson; Jack Foister (Shaina), of North Versailles; Joel Foister, of Home; and stepfather, Ed Allender and family, of Indiana.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Foor; and his grandparents.
The family would like to thank VNA Family Hospice, the staff at both IRMC’s sixth floor and Indian Haven, and the house staff at Passavant Walnut Street for Joe’s excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Miracle League through the YMCA of Indiana County.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.