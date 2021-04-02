Joel L. Schwietz

Joel Lucas Schwietz, 42, of Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in his home.
Born in Indiana on July 15, 1978, he was a son of Jeff (stepmom Michele) Schwietz, of Virginia, and Kathy Schwietz, of Florida.
Joel will also be missed by his sisters, April Mason (Jesse), of Pennsylvania, and Nichole Bernard (Will), of Virginia, and their son.
Other survivors include a large family who loved him dearly, uncle Jack (Laurel), of Ontario, Canada; aunt Jeanne, of Colorado; uncle Jim (Colleen), of Ohio; aunt Jennifer (Jerry), of Ohio; uncle Michael (Julie), of Colorado; and aunt Jeanne of Pennsylvania. Also remembering Joel are his cousins, Lindsay (Laird) and Matt (Dana), all of Canada; Bradley (Molly), and Johnny (Sydney), all of Colorado; and Chase, Bailey (Kevin) and Isabella, all of Tennessee; as well as several great-nieces and -nephews. Joel’s extended family also includes Michele’s family in Pennsylvania who became Joel’s aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joel was a thoughtful, smart and kind person who loved his family, his cat and all dogs. He also enjoyed mountain biking, skiing with his dad, reading voraciously and having ironic conversations with others who may or may not have shared his views and opinions. Joel was a caretaker for his Grandma Kadlubowski, and he loved and looked after her for many years.
He was a 1996 graduate of Indiana High School; he then went onto serve in the United States Marine Corps, before completing four years of undergraduate studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jack and Carol Schwietz; maternal grandparents, Jack and Sandra Kadlubowski; and extended grandmother, Margaret Stanko.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safer to assemble.
The family asks that you celebrate Joel’s life and share online condolences and memories on the Rairigh-Bence Memorial Page at www.rbfh.net.
Those wishing to make a donation may consider giving to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).
The Schwietz family is being assisted by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory.