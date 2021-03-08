Joel L. Walbeck, 70, of Dilltown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home.
Born Nov. 30, 1950, in Johnstown, he was the son of Charles E. Sr. and Angeline (D’Annunzio) Walbeck, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles E. Walbeck Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Susan K. (Shope) Walbeck; son, Tony Walbeck and wife Megan, Roaring Brook Township; granddaughters, Quinn and Elle Walbeck; sisters, Mitzi Henderson and husband Tom, Blairsville and Natalie Stewart and husband Matt, Bedford, N.H.; father-in-law, John Shope, Indiana; sister-in-law, Susan J. Walbeck, Seward; special niece and nephews Andrew Walbeck, Allison Henderson and Michael Walbeck; along with numerous other family members and his canine companion, Daisy.
Joel was an avid hunter who truly enjoyed being in the woods, who enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and reminiscing about the old times. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired employee of Penelec.
There will be no public visitation or service, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
