JoEllen Blue

JoEllen (Krolick) Blue, 72, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly of Clymer, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Belotti) Krolick, born Sept. 19, 1949, in Indiana.
JoEllen was a 1967 graduate of Penns Manor High School. She was a devoted Catholic and a former member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Clymer, where she in her early years substituted at St. Anthony’s Catholic School. JoEllen owned and operated the Blue Ribbon Poodle Kennels. She was generous and loving to her friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Wayne Blue; one brother, Joseph Krolick Jr. and wife Rosemary; one aunt, Margaret Hahn; one uncle, George Krolick; cousins, Betty, Colene, Jackie, Susan, and their families, and Robert Telk, David Hahn, Robert Hahn, Dr. Louis Krolick, Ralph Gonas, James and Michael Krolick and their families. JoEllen was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt and uncle, Ann and Bruno Telk.
All services will be private for the family. Interment will be made in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Florida. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, and Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, Fla., is assisting the Blue family. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.