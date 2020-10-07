John A. “Big John” Frontino, 83, of Westover, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 21, 1936, in Spangler, he was the son of Frank J. and Minnie (Pizzino) Frontino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Frontino, and sister, Adeline (Frank) Bucceri.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie; stepchildren, Ron (Jess) Davis, Hastings; Christopher (Sarah) Davis, Northern Cambria; and Sabrina (Kevin) Barnosky, Nicktown; step-grandchildren, Brayden, Mason, Rylen, Andrew and Madelyn. He was the brother of James (Josephine) Frontino and Frank (Mary) Frontino, both of Northern Cambria. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Julie Frontino, Northern Cambria; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving sister-in-lawand brothers-in-law.
He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and retired as a schoolteacher from the Northern Cambria School District.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Matthew Baum officiating. Committal will take place in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.