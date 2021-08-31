John A. Hornock, 85, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.
The son of George J. and Anna (Balik) Hornock, he was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.
John was of the Catholic faith.
He graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1954 and was owner and president of HMS Industries Inc., Blairsville.
John always spent time at his business as it was the most important part of his life for 44 years. He also loved to go hunting out West.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Anne (Novak) Aikins Hornock, whom he married April 8, 1978; stepson, Barry Aikins (Mary), of Blairsville; three step-grandchildren, Shawn Aikins, Samantha Aikins and Brooke Aikins; two step-great-grandchildren, Brian Aikins and Weston King; a brother, James P. Hornock, of Windermere, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Brian Aikins; three brothers, Michael Hornock, George Hornock and Steve Hornock; and two sisters, Anna Suman and Mary Pacienza.
As per John’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.