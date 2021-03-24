John A. Long, 85, a native of Bolivar who also resided in Seward and New Florence, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home.
Born Jan. 12, 1936, in Bolivar, he was the son of John T. and Regina M. (Lysinger) Long, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annelise (Zinbaer) Long; grandson, Zachary Long; brothers, William Long, who was killed in action in Korea, and Ray Long; and sisters, Grace Long, Annajane Boone and Kathleen Allen.
He is survived by his sons, Bobby Long, Kathleen, Ga., and Russell Long and wife Debra, Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Christopher and Michelle Long; and numerous foster children over a 20-year period.
John was a retired Army combat veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially elk hunting.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Charles Burd Jr. officiating. Interment with military honors will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed, and online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneral homes.com.