John A. Nania, 63, of New York City and Middletown, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022.
The son of Anthony and Barbara Nania, John was born in Niles, Mich., on Aug. 14, 1958. His family lived in Edwardsburg, Mich., and Erie before settling in Indiana.
John was a 1976 graduate of Indiana High School. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s in English with a minor in math. Following graduation from IUP, John was accepted into the Peace Corps and spent two and a half years teaching English to school children in rural areas of Thailand. After returning from Thailand, he started his professional career in San Francisco working for the federal WIC program as an information technology specialist.
John took initiative to attend courses and receive certifications that enabled him to become a certified local area network (LAN) programmer. Through membership in Toastmasters International, he became a polished and eloquent public speaker. John took these skills and relocated to Minneapolis, Minn., where he worked first for Norwest Bank and then as a self-employed network consultant. His final move was to New York City in 2006 where he went to work with The Epoch Times newspaper. John was a founder of the English edition of The Epoch Times, and he served as the first chief editor of that publication. He then spent several years working in healthcare information security for the VA Hospital in the Bronx but eventually returned to the newspaper, dedicating his skills and outstanding work ethic in various capacities to the mission of The Epoch Times. He was known within the organization as a leader, a willing mentor, a stickler for upholding the paper’s journalistic standards and a kind and concerned coworker and friend.
John will be remembered as someone who followed his own path and lived according to his convictions. His greatest desire was to make a positive impact, and this was evident in his treatment of others and his involvement in community and social justice activities throughout his lifetime. He was a devout practitioner of Falun Gong and devoted his passion and energy to causes associated with this spiritual practice of meditation and exercises. This included trips to various countries to peacefully protest the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners by the Chinese government. Most notable was a trip to China in 2001, during which John and 35 practitioners from many countries conducted a peaceful demonstration in Tiananmen Square that resulted in their arrest and ejection from China.
John is survived by his wife, Lijuan, whom he married in 2006, and his son Jeremy Nania Su, of New York, N.Y. He will be missed by his siblings Gina Nania (David Gwinn), of Rapid City, S.D.; Paula Nania, of Salem, Ore.; Maria Boutelle (Mike), of Savage, Minn.; Joanna Afshar, of Indiana; Joseph “Jake” Nania, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Olivia Velting (Drew), of Merrick, N.Y. John will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews: Calvin and Tessa Nania; Alyssa, Tony and Cassandra Boutelle; Zach, Julianna and Madelyn Afshar; Adelaide and Otto Velting; and Ted (Annabelle), Flannery, Susannah and Charles Nania; and by his Makielski and Nania cousins, with whom he held many happy memories created over the years.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service was held June 8, 2022, at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York, N.Y., followed by a graveside service at Rural Valley Cemetery in Cuddebackville, N.Y.