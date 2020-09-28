John A. Rebovich, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 18, 1926, in Homer City, he was a son of Joseph and Mary (Skintik) Rebovich.
John was a veteran of WWII, having left school to serve with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. Sixty-six years later, he was proud to be presented with his high school diploma during a cap and gown ceremony at Homer-Center High School.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel. He was a member of the American Slovak Society and the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, both of Snydertown.
John was a problem solver and a true handyman. His meticulous, detail-oriented personality and ingenuity enabled him to fix anything and be creative.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean (Kopp) Rebovich; a daughter, Kathleen J. Rebovich; two brothers, Andrew and Joseph Rebovich Jr.; and a sister, Mary Varga.
John is survived by one son, Walter M. Rebovich, and his wife, Paula Ferkull, of Lake Side, Mich.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
