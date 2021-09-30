John A. Stumpf, 85, of Barr Slope (Clymer), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, after passing away peacefully at his home.
The son of Norris “Odin” and Annie Pearl (Sheesley) Stumpf, he was born June 3, 1936, in Montgomery Township, Indiana County.
John worked at FMC Technologies for many years before retiring at the age of 60. Since 1977, he was the owner and operator of Stump’s Saw Shop in Barr Slope.
One of his favorite pastimes was fishing.
On Dec. 4, 1976, he married Marie G. (Van Norman) Stumpf.
John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marie; his six children, James (Jan) Stumpf, Thomas (Stacy) Stumpf, Tamera (Eric) Harmon, Stephen (Pamela) Stumpf, Jeffrey Stumpf and Barry Stumpf; four stepdaughters, Laura Saathoff, Carolyn (Jeffrey) Roberts, Deborah (Walter) Garde and Joanne (Jeffrey) Thomas; 16 grandchildren; as of November 2021 there will be 32 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Erma Stumpf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Patricia (McCoy) Stumpf; his stepson, Jon Stewart; his three brothers, Norris S., Harry H. and George C. Stumpf; and his two sisters, Ethelmary P. Conrad and Agnes Stumpf.
John’s family requests that masks be worn at the viewings and funeral service.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. On Friday, there will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Marion Center United Methodist Church, 204 Main St., Marion Center, with an 11 a.m. funeral service to immediately follow the viewing. The Rev. Erica Wellner will officiate. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to: Marion Center United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 197, Marion Center, PA 15759, designated for the handicap accessibility fund.
