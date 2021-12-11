John A. Yaworsky, 79, of Homer City, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Benko) Yaworsky and was born June 14, 1942, in Center Township.
John lived and worked in Hawaii for more than 30 years. John was a member of Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard.
He is survived by his two sisters, Maryann and husband Stephen Kapcoe, College Park, Md., and Stella Laux, Waterford, Wis.; and by his niece, Lisa, and his nephew, Walter, both of Waterford. He is also survived by many cousins in the area.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, where a Parastas will be recited Monday at 7 p.m. A Panachida will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City. Interment will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers or to sign the online guestbook.