John Albert Lohr Sr., 81, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Joseph E. and Sarah Catherine (Shelter) Lohr, he was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Indiana.
John enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter and her husband, Trisha (John) McKee, who loved him very much. He also liked traveling, taking scenic trips, listening to the old country music, going to the casino and spending time with his brother, Bob.
Surviving are his children, John Lohr Jr., James (Beverly) Lohr and Jennifer Pompelia; grandchildren Trisha (John) McKee, Lisa (Randall) Smith, Michael Yeckley, Christy (Brock) Brewer, Jessica (Brian) Shirley, John (Amber) Lohr III, Timothy (Angela) Lohr, Jimmy (Janice) Lohr, Donald (Melissa) Lohr, Amber Lohr, Alyssa Pompelia and August Pompelia; several great-grandchildren; and brothers Robert (Diane) Lohr and William (Jean) Lohr.
Preceding John in death were his parents; wife Patricia (Slater) Lohr; daughter Judy; a brother, Milt and his wife, Donna; and sisters Louise (Bruno) Lohr, Martha White, Anna Lohr and Libby Lohr.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.