John Anthony Sulkosky, 64, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home.
The son of Edward and Rose M. (Pialosky) Sulkosky, he was born Sept. 7, 1958, in Latrobe.
Surviving are two sisters, Stella Smith (Charles), of Lakeland, Fla., and Mary Pialosky, of Blairsville; three brothers, Joe Sulkosky, of Crabtree, Ronald Sulkosky, of Derry, and Edward Sulkosky, of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Frank Stanley Sulkosky.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.