John B. Bruce

John Burnheimer Bruce, 95, of Shippensburg, formerly of Indiana, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
A son to Zachariah Hall and Carrie Burnheimer Bruce, he was born April 25, 1926, in Coraopolis.
John was a faithful and active member of Grace United Methodist Church for many years.
He was retired from Savings and Trust Bank, where he was a vice president. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #223 in Shippensburg.
He is survived by two daughters, Lucinda Bruce Krouk and husband Larry, of Redington Shores, Fla., and Dorina Bruce Saul and husband Richard, of Shippensburg; three grandchildren, Carilyn Saul Fennell, LTC Brian Saul and Erin Saul O’Brien; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Wagner Bruce; two sisters, Dorothy Bruce Patterson and Hazel Belle Bruce Deemer; and a brother, Franklin Bruce.
Friends and family will be received from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in John’s memory be made to Orrstown Personal Care Home, 3329 Orrstown Road, Orrstown, PA 17244.
