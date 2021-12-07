John B. Zona Sr.

John Bendict Zona Sr., 78, of Blairsville (Black Lick Township), passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
The son of Alex Zona Sr. and Emma (Balogh) Zona, he was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Conemaugh Township, Indiana County.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a coal miner. Following his military duty, he worked as a police officer for Blairsville.
Mr. Zona attended Hopewell United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and a member of Blairsville Sportsmen Club and Burrell Rod and Gun Club.
He was a very good husband and father.
Surviving are his wife, Myrna L. (Shankle) Zona, whom he married Nov. 5, 1966; two sons, John B. Zona Jr. (Bonny), of Clarksburg, and Tony P. Zona (Becky), of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Toni Fairman, Jenna Donovan and Molly Zona; six great-grandchildren, Lane, Landry, Loreli, Lyla, Marvel and Fallon; three sisters, Amy Henigin, of Virginia, Cecilia Henigin, of Blairsville and Betty Gillespie, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alex Zona Jr. and Joseph Zona Sr.; and three sisters, Emma Kodobocz, Louise Csanyi and Mary Linko.
The family will receive friends today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Scott Henry officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Clarksburg.
Military services will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.