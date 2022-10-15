John Barish, 95, passed away Friday, Oct. 13, 2022, while at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
The son of Joseph and Minnie (Bork) Barish, he was born Aug. 30, 1927, in Brush Valley.
John attended Indiana Area High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a corporal and was stationed at St. Alomas, N.M.. After returning from the military, John was employed for a short time by Johnson Lumber Co. He, his brother and father then opened their own coal mine and mined for 13 years. In 1968, John established his own business titled, “Barish Used Cars and Parts,” which he kept open until 2000.
In his spare time, John enjoyed traveling with his wife and visited every state, except Hawaii.
Surviving is his daughter Patty (John) Hunter, of Indiana; one grandchild, Christopher Hunter; and a great-grandson, Joseph Hunter, both of Indiana.
Preceding John in death were his parents; his wifeMary Louise (Wissinger) Barish; and a brother, Pete Barish.
Per John’s request, funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.