John Blaniar Sr.

John “Punkin” Blaniar Sr., 96, formerly of Ford City, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Back to Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton.
John “Punkin” was born on Jan. 29, 1924, in Ford City to Frank Sr., and Teckla “Tillie” Blaniar.
John was formerly a member of the Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church in Ford City. He served in the Army during World War II in the European Theater of Operation. He was employed at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation in Leechburg for 35 years and was a past member of the Ford Cliff Volunteer Fire Department.
Punkin loved his family above all. He also loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Wyoming. His favorite fishing streams were Buffalo Creek and Tionesta Creek. Camping in Cook Forest was high on his list. He also had a great time chatting on the CB radio, where he was known as “Orange Punkin.”
Survivors include his sister, Rose Paris, of Niles, Ohio; children, John Blaniar Jr., and his wife, Nancy, of Indiana; Belinda Faith, of Ford City; and Keith Blaniar and his wife, Susan, of Ford City; grandchildren, Michelle Schmidt, of Apollo; Ashley Malone, of Parker, Colo.; Mallory Kerr, of Indiana; Dr. Dennis Faith, of Malvern; Maria Hivner, of Gibsonia; Alyssa White, of Butler; Constance Blaniar, of Pittsburgh; and Jeannette Blaniar, of Ford City; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie J. Blaniar, in 2008; brothers, Steve Blaniar, Charles Blaniar and Paul Blaniar; half-brothers, Frank Blaniar Jr. and Andrew Blaniar; half-sisters, Mary Brink, Irene Vojtilla and Wilma Blaniar; stepbrothers, Mike Krochta and Peter Krochta; stepsister, Anna Prazenica; and a son-in-law, Tim Faith.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Back to Basics Personal Care Home, 215 Slaughterhouse Road, Dayton, PA 16222, where Punkin was loved and received excellent care. To share memories and condolences, visit www.welchfh.com.