John Boucher, 71, of Shelocta, unexpectedly died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana, July 28, 1949, he was a son of the late Wilbur John Boucher and Rose Mary (Easly) Boucher.
John worked as a security systems analyst for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, retiring in 2004. He was working in New York City for the SEC on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, where he had arrived late for his appointment at the World Trade Center. During his career, John received the highest award given by the SEC, The Chairman’s Award for Excellence, signed by the Chairman of the SEC, Arthur Levitt.
John was a very loving and giving man who greatly enjoyed being with his family. He was an extremely intelligent and knowledgeable person who could make you laugh or challenge you in a friendly debate. He was a lifelong Catholic and had attended St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. He also was a member of Indiana Bow and Gun Club, and a social member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his siblings: James Boucher, of Shelocta; Mary Jo Tyger; Cynthia Davis; and Margaret (Peggy) Miller and husband Fred; all of Indiana. He will also be missed by his aunt Patricia (Easly) Workman, and husband Ronald, of California; and many beloved nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews, many of whom he enjoyed being a mentor to. Many of his co-workers commented on how he mentored them as they were learning their craft as well.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Thomas Tyger; his nephew, Tim Tyger; and two great-nephews, Thomas Tyger and Jon Adams.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum. Inurnment will take place immediately following on the cemetery grounds.
Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
