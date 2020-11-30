John Brewer

John Patrick David Brewer, 47, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, peacefully at his home.
He was the son of Miriam E. Brewer and Leonard Brewer Sr. He was born Feb. 10, 1973, in Indiana.
John enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, cooking and baking, and he also enjoyed jamming to music for the whole neighborhood to hear.
He was the brother of Judy Brewer, of Homer City; Leonard Brewer Jr. (Ed) and wife Marge, of Lucernemines; and Carrie Woods and husband Bill Sr., of Brush Valley. He was also the wonderful uncle of Bill Woods Jr., of Brush Valley; Heather Brewer, of Homer City; Kelsey Brewer and husband Bryan, of Homer City; Cody, Luke and Amelia Brewer, all from Homer City; and the great-uncle of Wyatt Brewer and Jada Brewer, of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Stephen Brewer.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
To send a condolence or sign the online guestbook please visit www.bowserfh.com.