John C. Battick

John Charles Battick, 71, of Ernest, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.
A son of John and Sarah Lance Battick, he was born Oct. 25, 1948, in Indiana.
John was a 1967 graduate of Marion Center High School. He later attended the Community College of Westmoreland County. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he was a member of the Strategic Air Command, and he served in the National Guard. John was a member of the Creekside United Methodist Church, AA Chapter in Blairsville, Blessing of the Bikes in Murrysville and a former member of the Goldwing Chapter I. John was a machinist at FMC Technologies and most recently he was a cement truck driver for Marion Center Supply Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Yee Battick, of Ernest; two sons: Shawn Battick and Jarod Battick, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two stepdaughters: Melissa A. Twyman, of Inglewood, Calif., and Jessica L. Twyman, of Pittsburgh; a brother, Jim Battick and wife, Kathy, of Warner-Robbins, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Carole Battick, of Creekside; nieces and nephews Belinda Hunter, James Battick Jr., David Battick Jr. and Richard A. Battick Jr.; and numerous other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard A. Battick; a sister, Linda L. Nadzadi; a brother-in-law, Edward Patrick Nadzadi Jr.; and a stepson, Marcus A. Twyman.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 recommendations, only 50 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged.
