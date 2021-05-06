John C. Fry, 82, of Indiana, formerly of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Moorehead Place, Indiana.
He was born March 24, 1939, in Robinson, a son of John P. and Dora A. (Campbell) Fry.
John was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Janet (Penrose) Fry; sisters Ann Marsh, Helen Fry, Cora Fry, Phyllis Cramer, Gladys Fry and Lois Jean Bender; and a special nephew, the Rev. Jack E. Marsh.
He is survived by son Gerald Fry and wife Deborah, Allentown; daughter Carol Ramer, Brush Valley; grandchildren Elizabeth Reiser and husband Will, Cathleen Fry, Brett Ramer and Ryan Fry; and great-granddaughter Edith Reiser.
John enjoyed traveling, especially his trip to Alaska, taking photos and family trips to Myrtle Beach. He retired from PennDOT District 10 as an assistant engineer, was a member of National Society of Highway Engineers and was a registered professional engineer in Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.