John C. Johnston, 74, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home.
The son of Lawrence Johnston and Louise (Lowrey) Johnston, he was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Latrobe.
John was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. John retired from Homer City Power Plant after 40 years of service, having worked in contractor services.
He his survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary (Parchuke) Johnston, of Blairsville; two daughters, Jacqueline Rombold and husband John, of Mount Lebanon, and Jennifer Rega, of South Carolina; and grandchildren Kailyn and Carter Rombold, Abigail Rega and Macy and Parker Maher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Mark, James, William and Thomas Johnston.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
