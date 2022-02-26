John C. Shope, 86, of Home, formerly of Dilltown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24. 2022, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
Born April 30, 1935, in Seward, he was the son of Forest and Ruth (Rowe) Shope.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn Jane (Stewart) Shope; and son-in-law, Joel Walbeck.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan K. Walbeck, Dilltown; step-grandson, Tony Walbeck and Megan, Roaring Brook Township; step-great-grandchildren, Quinn and Ellie Walbeck; sisters, Shirley Carothers, Donna Kelley and Judy Saylor and husband Ron, all of Johnstown.
John was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War era, a retiree of Bethlehem Steel Corp Johnstown Plant and a driver for Matthews Milk Trucking.
In addition to spending time with his family, John enjoyed woodworking and hunting.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Scott Hamley officiating. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
