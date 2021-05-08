John Catanese, 90, of Seward, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by his family at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, Ill. John was visiting with family when his health rapidly declined.
A lifelong resident of Seward, he was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Katarina (Guaetta) Catanese; his wife, Patricia; and brothers Anthony, Domenick, Joseph and Philip Catanese.
His is survived by his loving son, John (Geralyn) Catanese, of Pittsburgh; his loving daughter, Tracy (Dr. John) Burr, of Bloomington, Ill.; grandchildren Daniel (Kayla) Burr, of Peoria, Ill., and Katherine Burr (Dr. Zane He), of Columbia, Mo.; great-grandchildren Anna, Felicity, Eliza and Josephine Burr, of Peoria; brother Santo (Connie) Catanese, of Seward; and good friend and companion Jerri Federinko, Indiana.
After graduation from Johnstown High School in 1949, John attended DeForrest Institute of Technology in Chicago and received an electronics degree. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and served as electronics school instructor at Fort Knox and in the Military Police 571 in Yokohama, Japan. John was honorably discharged in June 1955 with the rank of corporal. He worked for 32 years at Westinghouse Electric, Blairsville, where he developed seven patents, three trade secrets and received two quality signature awards.
John was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward; a life member of the Seward Volunteer Fire Company; and a former life member of the Sandy Bottom Sportsmen’s Club. John was a past president of borough council of Seward and was instrumental in the planning, development and building of the Seward Community Center, and was a past vice president of the sewage authority. He was a ham radio operator, who broadcast more than 50 years under the call sign W3WHR; a talented wood carver; an avid walker; and a man of few words and many good deeds, who will be remembered by all who loved him.
John lived independently, actively carving and doing projects up until a few weeks before his death.
At John’s request there will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Interment at Armagh Cemetery will be private.
The Jon A. Meese Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.meesefuneralhome.com.