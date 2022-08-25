John Christopher Lewis, 14 days old, passed away Monday, Aug.15, 2022, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
John is survived by his parents, Daniel and Kristen Lewis; brother Leland Lewis; sister Kinsley Lewis; maternal grandparents Glen and Christina Mummert; paternal grandparents Richard and Kathy Lewis; great-grandparents Ralph and Joan Kuhnel, Joyce Lewis and the late William Lewis, John and Patricia Wells, Barbara McLaughlin and the late George Mummert.
A visitation will be today at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Victory Church. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Cross.
Burial will be the following day at William Taylor Sines Cemetery in Oakland, Md., at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s Honor to: https://gofund.me/5de8360f
