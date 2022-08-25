obits floral 06

John Christopher Lewis, 14 days old, passed away Monday, Aug.15, 2022, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

John is survived by his parents, Daniel and Kristen Lewis; brother Leland Lewis; sister Kinsley Lewis; maternal grandparents Glen and Christina Mummert; paternal grandparents Richard and Kathy Lewis; great-grandparents Ralph and Joan Kuhnel, Joyce Lewis and the late William Lewis, John and Patricia Wells, Barbara McLaughlin and the late George Mummert.

A visitation will be today at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Victory Church. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Cross.

Burial will be the following day at William Taylor Sines Cemetery in Oakland, Md., at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s Honor to: https://gofund.me/5de8360f

Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at www.omps funeralhome.com.

Tags