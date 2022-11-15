John Danko, 87, of Parrish, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
John was born in Graceton, a small coal mining town in Pennsylvania, on Jan. 25, 1935.
John was a Vietnam and Korean War veteran, serving in the Air Force for 20 years. John enjoyed living in many different locations throughout the United States during his time in the military. John also served five years in remote locations throughout the world. He then went on to start Danko and Son Manufactured Home Service Inc. in Lansing, Mich. (which has been successfully continued by his son, Michael) before retiring in 2000.
John loved golf (recently celebrating his first hole-in-one!), ushering for the Bradenton Marauders (an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates), feeding the fish and turtles in the backyard retention pond, tending to his fruit trees, watching football and baseball and hanging out with his neighbor friends.
John was especially proud to receive an invitation and participate in the Honor Flight in 2019, celebrating his service in the military. John also served on the Honor Guard for the Korean War veterans. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Club and Elks Club. He deeply loved his family and was never reluctant to share the pride he felt, especially for his grandsons.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie, whom he deeply loved and adored; their children, Andrea (Thomas) Koenig and Michael (Wendy) Danko; and their four grandsons, Martin and John Koenig and Steven and Kyle Danko. He is also survived by his sister, MaryAnn Espinosa, and brothers William and Robert Danko; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Danko, his brother George “Sonny” and sister Beatrice.
John’s family will have a military graveside service on Jan. 25 (time to be determined), on what would have been his 88th birthday, at Sarasota National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held following the service with location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (heroes.vfw.org).