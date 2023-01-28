John Darl Craig, 74, of Parkwood, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 12, 1948, he was a son of Alvin Leroy Craig and Anna Louise (Chambers) Craig.
John attended Indiana Area High School. After graduation, he attended Vo Tech School and went on to work as a heavy equipment mechanic with Beckwith Machinery.
He loved tractors and was very active in the Iron’s Antique Tractor Club, of Brush Valley. John also enjoyed fishing, watching old movies, Ford trucks and a good race at Lernerville Speedway. He was a loving and caring father who especially loved time spent with his family and friends.
John was a member of West Lebanon Community Holiness Church. He enjoyed going to church and being involved in church activities.
He is survived by his children, Steven and Ely Craig, of Houston, Texas; Lisa and Israel Rodriguez, of Houston, Texas; Brian Craig and Ning Liu, of Bellefonte; and Melissa and Adam Holtz, of Carrolltown.
He will also be missed dearly by his grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Hannah and Kathan Craig; Jessica and Dale Shira and Israel Rodriguez; a great-grandchild, Clara Shira; sister Nancy Craig, of Courtland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Patricia Craig, of Parkwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Craig, and grandson Michael Rodriguez.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, with the funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Chad Fritz. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday at White Church Cemetery, Miller Road, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Lebanon Holiness Church, 151 Blackleggs Road, West Lebanon, PA 15783.
