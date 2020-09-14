John E. Bernat, 75, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his sister’s and brother-in-law’s home in Penn Run surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of Frank and Elizabeth Marie (Magas) Bernat, born Oct. 5, 1944, in Indiana.
John grew up in Clymer and attended the former St. Anthony parish and school, where he also belonged to the Boy Scout Troop 13. He graduated from Penns Manor High School Class of 1962. After graduation, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, serving in Thailand. He was honorably discharged an E-5. He continued military service in the Reserves, achieving the rank of sergeant first class. He moved to Arlington, Va., and was employed by the UMWA Health and Welfare Fund in Washington, D.C. John then applied and then was accepted by the Metropolitan Police Force and at that time he received a citation for saving a life. He retired after 20 years of service to the police force and he moved to Florida, where he enjoyed retired life to the fullest, that included traveling and taking cruises.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the American Legion, the VFW and the Moose.
He is survived by daughter Deanna D. Stevens, Sacramento, Calif.; sisters Mary Beth (Bruce) Pontani, Penn Run; and Beverly (Brad) Vehovic, Northern Cambria; brother Frank J. (Mary) Bernat, Ernest; and best friend, Daniel Sullivan, Cape Coral, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Bernat Sr. and Elizabeth (Magas) Bernat.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. John’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer with Father James Morley, celebrant. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Interment will be private in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
The family gives a special thanks to Dr. Joseph Lamantia, Indian Haven, IRMC Sixth Floor staff, and Penn Hospice.
