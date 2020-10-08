obits floral 20

John Edward Bourdess, 60, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, while a patient at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

The son of Joseph and Gloria (Poso) Bourdess, he was born Oct.1, 1960, in Indiana.

John was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. Upon graduation he was employed as a prep cook. When he was younger, he enjoyed woodworking. As he became older, he loved anything related to NASCAR. He was a good and caring man who would do anything for his friends.

Surviving are his honorary family, Raymond Shaffer and Ray’s son, Landon Michael Shaffer and Julie Shaffer; a brother, Matthew; sisters Kimberly Bourdess, Angela (James) Lack and Lisa Adamson; nephew Robert Adamson; nieces Brittany Adamson and Sara (Kyle) Potts; aunts Flora (Kenneth) Arduini and Gladys (Bernard) Smith; uncle Edward Poso; and numerous cousins.

Preceding John in death were his parents and uncles, Arthur Poso and Bernard Smith.

A service will be conducted at a later date.

To assist with funeral costs, the family requests memorial donations be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 North, Indiana, PA 15701.

