John E. Chilenski, 82, of Armagh, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 24, 1939, the son of John and Goldie Ellen (Byers) Chilenski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Frank Burton Winsheimer and John Long; and nephew John S. Long.
He is survived by sisters Eleanor Winsheimer, Indiana, and Mildred Long and husband Russ, Sebring, Fla.; nieces and nephews Lorelei (Winsheimer) Smathers and husband Donald, Heath Winsheimer, Julie (Long) Pazun and husband Ryan and James Long and wife Darlene; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was a retired coal miner, a proud member of the UMWA and was affectionately known in the Armagh area as “Big John.”
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the service at noon Thursday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Interment will be at Armagh Cemetery.
