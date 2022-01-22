John E. Clark, 57, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
John was born Sept. 11, 1964, in Somerset, the son of John Teets Jr. and Gertrude Harbaugh Clark.
He was employed by Waste Management, Homer City, as a driver. John was a 1982 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and a member and vice president of F.O.E Aerie 1488, Blairsville. He was president of the Eagle Riders Motorcycle Club and active in many various fundraising and charity events throughout the community.
He was passionate about his cooking, especially his chili, winning many cook-off competitions. He loved to ride and loved life, but most importantly he loved his family; he was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother, and he will be missed dearly.
Surviving are his wife, Charrise; children, Betty Clark, of Hecla, and Kayla Miner (Eric), of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Kaydence, Braedyn and Carly; siblings, Wilma Clark, of Mt. Pleasant, Shirley Bankes (Doug), of Connellsville, Diane Ebbert (Frank) and Roger Clark, of Mt. Pleasant, Kim Clark Freeman, of Norvelt, Lonnie Prinkey, of Mill Run, Mary Piper (Roger), of Latrobe, Jason Teets (Carol), of Jim Thorpe, and John Teets III, of Berlin; also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at noon Wednesday with the Rev. George Prior officiating, Interment will follow at the Snowball Cemetery.
Please visit John’s online memorial at www. saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.