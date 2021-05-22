John E. “Slugger” Golba, 77, of Lucernemines, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
He was a son of Peter A. and Margaret E. Golba, and was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Indiana.
John was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. He was a member of Homer City American Legion Post No. 493 and Homer City Club Savoy. John retired from Penelec in 1998 and then enjoyed delivering auto parts for A & G Auto.
He was a phenomenal baseball player and was a minor league draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies. John was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, and a kind and mild-mannered man. He enjoyed going to the casino in West Virginia, seeing wildlife and supporting his daughters’ high school sporting events. He was their biggest fan.
His interests included baseball, watching the Pirates, golf and spending time with his daughters and six grandchildren. He was an avid player of the daily lottery and scratch-off tickets. John was an Army veteran, rifle marksman and carbine expert. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Marksman Badge with Missile Bar.
He is survived by his two daughters, Maureen and her husband, Bernard V. Conway III, of Johnstown, and Marbeth and her husband, Vince T. Truscello, of Greensburg; and six grandchildren: Ian, Delaney, Aidan and Reagan, of Johnstown, and Gianna and Maleena, of Greensburg.
In addition to his parents, Peter and Margaret Golba, he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony “Toby” Golba, and his grandson, Evan Q. Conway.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Lucernemines. Interment will follow in St Louis Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center ICU and Palliative Care Units for their kindness, compassion and upstanding care during his illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion in Homer City and/or Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Palliative Care Unit.
