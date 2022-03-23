John Emmons Hess, 67, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg.
A son of John Merle and Mary Lou (Robertson) Hess, he was born April 11, 1954, in Indiana.
John was a 1972 graduate of Indiana Area High School. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. John was employed by Indiana Borough (Water Treatment Facility) for approximately 10 years before working at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., in the maintenance department. He enjoyed listening to music and playing guitar.
He is survived by two brothers, Paul Hess, of Indiana, and Mark Hess and wife Carol, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two nieces, Kayleigh and Brittany Hess.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
