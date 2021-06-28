John E. Houser, 87, of Penn Run, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1934, in Plumville.
He graduated from Marion Center High School and started his career working at Barclay Hardware in Indiana, where he continued to work for 18 years. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1956 and spent a year and a half in Germany. He was discharged as a sergeant and spent four years in the Army Reserve. He spent the majority of his career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he retired as the facility manager in 1996 after 26 years.
John was a family man. He always enjoyed spending time with his three boys and his grandchildren. His great-grandchildren brought him much joy in the recent years. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, loved to go out for a good dinner and enjoyed all of the trips he took with his wife, Donna, over their nearly 65-year marriage. He was an elder at Harmony United Presbyterian Church in Penn Run where he devoted his time with the upkeep of the church both inside and out. He was always willing to do anything that was needed to help the church or anyone else in his life. John was always the first call when something went wrong, because he always knew how to fix it.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Almeda (Welch) Houser; his son, Stephen Houser; his daughter-in-law, Tina (Vehovic) Houser; and in-laws, Fred and Sara (Stephens) Slippy.
In addition to his wife, Donna Houser (Slippy), John is survived by his children, Barry Houser, of Penn Run; Curt (Brenda) Houser, of Penn Run; and Douglas (Mary) Houser, of South Riding, Va. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Gionni Skupaka (Jon), Chadd Houser, Nicole Neal (Michael), Carson Houser (Lauren), Alex Engle (Luke), Jonathan Houser and Matthew Houser; and his great-grandchildren, Elsie Skupaka, Camden and Grayson Neal and Avery and Grant Houser.
The family wants to give a special thanks to John’s caregivers for all their help over the past few months, Marina, Jean Ann, Sherry, Beth and Marlee.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana, with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Presbyterian Cemetery, Penn Run.
