John E. Petrosky

John Edward Petrosky, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Indiana to Edward Petrosky and Estelle Petrosky (Kutoloski).
John was a member of St. Bernard’s Parish in Indiana where he had been an usher for many years.
John was a graduate of IUP with a master’s degree in science education. He enjoyed a 45-year teaching career at Bishop Carroll High School, St. Francis University Upward Bound Program and Marion Center High School.
In his spare time, he worked over 30 years selling jewelry at John’s Jewelry Store and later at King’s Jewelry Store. He also served as a First Ward Indiana Borough councilman for a total of 14 years. Most recently, he was a member of the police civil service commission.
He belonged to the National Science Teacher Association, was a retired member of PSEA and NEA, and was recently recognized as a 50-plus year active member of the American Chemical Society.
John enjoyed going to car shows and talking to anyone about his daughter and grandson’s adventures.
John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer DiPietro, and husband Joseph; and grandson, Gabriel DiPietro.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Petrosky Scholarship Fund at Marion Center High School, Marion Center.