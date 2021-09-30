John Elder Rupert, 64, of Marion Center, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 6, 1956, in Indiana, he was a son of Joseph Rupert and Marie (Tierney) Rupert. He was the husband of Deborah (Chilenski) Rupert, of Marion Center.
John previously worked as a janitor at Indiana Regional Medical Center, and he also drove Brown’s Taxi in Indiana and most recently he worked at Hills of Home.
He was a hard-working man who always took care of his family.
He loved to be with his pets, cooking for his family and friends and following the Green Bay Packers.
His greatest joy was being with his granddaughter, Lea.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Joseph J. Rupert and Mike Chilenski, both of Marion Center.
He will also be missed by his granddaughter, Lea Chilenski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Frye, and Kenneth Tierney.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family was served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer.
