John Eric Steffish, 57, Punxsutawney, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2021, while at Mulberry Square, Punxsutawney.
The son of John and Alice (Hughes) Steffish, he was born Dec. 12, 1964, in Creekside.
John proudly served the country as a National Guard for 38 years.
He is survived by his siblings, Alice (Ken) Putt, Clymer, Tim (Becke) Steffish, Indiana, and Andrew (Samuel Graddy) Steffish, Pottstown; nieces and nephews, Bradley (Mallory), Timothy (Kate), Cassey (Jason), Ben, Danny, Nicole (Mike) and Cory; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rudy Steffish; and a nephew, John Balogh.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Victory Temple in Starford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N, Indiana, PA 15701, to assist with funeral expenses.