John E. Wetzel

John Eugene Wetzel, 76, of Rayne Township, died at his home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Born in Indiana on May 10, 1945, he was a son of Russell Wetzel and Cora Mumau Wetzel. A graduate of Marion Center High School, he worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for the Mears Coal Company. He later worked as a mechanic for Wampum Hardware. John also had served in the Army National Guard.
He was an outdoorsman, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid gardener. He was a past president of the Dynamic Singles Club. John was known by many and was friends with everyone. He dearly loved his family and friends.
He is remembered by his two children, Robert Wetzel Sr., Marion Center, and Lori Ann Glatfelter (and her significant other, Kraig Ford), New Oxford. Also surviving John are his two grandsons, Robert L. Wetzel Jr. and John C. Wetzel, both of Marion Center. His surviving siblings are Louise McDivitt (significant other, Earl), Starford; Carl Wetzel (Clarissa), New Castle; Mary Grigg, Frederick, Md.; Bonnie Weaver (Willard), Georgeville; Richard Wetzel (Barb), Marion Center; and Leah Dean (Brian), Lucernemines. Other surviving family members include John’s many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also missed by his loving companion, JoAnn McDermott, Apollo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evon McCoy.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A private memorial service has been planned for his family.
Due to allergies in the Wetzel family, memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Four Footed Friends or to the Marion Center Fire Department.
