John Edward Carloni, 87, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Joseph and Rose (Carino) Carloni, he was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Spangler.
John was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, and a member of the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club. He was an avid hunter who also enjoyed fishing in Pennsylvania mountain streams.
John retired from Westinghouse in Blairsville after 41 years of service as an NDE technician.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Connie (Weimer) Carloni, of Indiana; three sons, James Robert (Kelly) Carloni, of Indiana; Chad Joseph Carloni, of Indiana; and Roman Dallas (Rachel) Carloni, of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Lauren and Alyssa; and two grandsons, Colin and Connell.
Preceding John in death were his parents; grandson Terry Edward; and a brother, Richard Samuel.
As per John’s request, funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Indiana Senior High School Athletics’ Department, 450 N. Fifth St., Indiana, PA 15701.