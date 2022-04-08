John F. 'Buster' Grimplin

John Franklin “Buster” Grimplin, 81, of Saltsburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
He was born Monday, Sept. 9, 1940, in Hick’s Hill (Avonmore).
The son of Martha Grimplin, John was a United States Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Before his retirement, he worked as a coal miner for the Tunnelton Mining Co. for 23 years.
John was a member of the Kiski Heights Sportsman Club, the Slickville American Legion and the UMWA Union.
He enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets, bird watching, gardening and sitting with his friends at the mall. He most loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved to attend their sporting events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha Dosch Grimplin, of Saltsburg; Greg Grimplin and his wife, Colleen, of Saltsburg; and Terri Calandrella and her husband, Pete, of Saltsburg; and four grandchildren, Gregory and Matthew Grimplin and Chrissy and John Calandrella.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
